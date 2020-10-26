Jon Gruden indicates changes to Raiders' defense coming after Bucs loss

Raiders' Gruden hints at defensive changes after loss to Bucs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

If these were lines meant to be read between, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden sure made it sound like change is coming to his team’s defense.

Who could argue at this point?

Memories fade. How long ago was that victory in Kansas City? The point was driven home when Tampa Bay drilled Las Vegas 45-20 on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

“We have to play better and we will,” Gruden said. “It goes back to me. I’m not making excuses. I’m not going to say anything here today, but there are things we need to look at and that process begins as soon as this press conference is over.”