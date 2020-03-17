"Jon Gruden" is hyped to have Marcus Mariota join the Raiders

Comedian Frank Caliendo is at it again with yet another impersonation and it hits close to home for Oregon Ducks fans.

In case you live under a rock and are not 100% familiar with Caliendo, he's one of if not the best impressionist around.

His impressions range from Stephen A. Smith, Robin Williams, Morgan Freeman, Al Pacino, Charles Barkley... and the ENTIRE Seinfeld cast!

One of his more well known impressions is of Raiders head coach Jon Gruden.

The two are actually friends...

Jon Gruden's message to

Jon Gruden pic.twitter.com/2QaWVzbjZ3

— Frank Caliendo (@FrankCaliendo) February 27, 2020

So, when former Oregon Ducks QB and free agent Marcus Mariota reportedly agreed to terms with the Las Vegas Raiders, "Jon Gruden" decided to weigh in.

Jon Gruden is EXCITED about signing Marcus Mariota . What's his plan?!?!? Spider what? https://t.co/BPaDScAYP0 pic.twitter.com/EiXxUwLsDK — Frank Caliendo (@FrankCaliendo) March 17, 2020

"Marcus Mariota joining Derek Carr-- all we need now is Tom Brady for the three quarterback formation, man! Spider three QB banana, man! Knock on wood if you're with me!"

On Tuesday, Tom Brady announced he would not return to the New England Patriots. He did not announce that he'd be joining a new team. So, "Jon Gruden" might get his wish.

