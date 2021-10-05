Jon Gruden on Hunter Renfrow’s pass breakup: One of the best plays I’ve ever seen

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden often uses hyperbole in his press conferences, particularly after games.

But there’s probably a lot of accuracy in what Gruden had to say about Hunter Renfrow on Tuesday.

In the first quarter of Monday’s loss to the Chargers, punter Ty Long tried to take advantage of the fact that the Raiders had only 10 men on the field and Tevaughn Campbell was uncovered on the left side of the formation.

But Renfrow recognized the situation and when Long tossed a pass Campbell’s way, Renfrow came in with a hard hit and broke up the pass for a turnover on downs.

“One of the best plays I’ve ever seen,” Gruden said during his Tuesday presser. “Effort, instincts, understanding the game, and making the play. This guy is an amazing football player. I wish we had four of those guys. He’s something else.”

Renfrow finished the game with six receptions for 45 yards with a touchdown. The fifth-round pick of the 2019 draft has become one of the Raiders’ most consistent receivers, catching 22 passes for 249 yards with a pair of TDs so far in 2021.

But his impact on special teams shows that he’s more than just a receiver with some perhaps sneaky athleticism.

