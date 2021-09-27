Jon Gruden ‘hopeful’ RB Josh Jacobs will practice this week for Raiders

The past two weeks the Raiders have been without Josh Jacobs. The Pro Bowl running back started the opener with an injured toe and ankle and hasn’t taken the practice field since.

Despite missing a second consecutive week of practices, there was some hope he could be back in the short term this week when his injury was changed from toe/ankle to just an ankle injury. Some had wondered if perhaps he had turf toe, which is a lingering injury that either sends a player to injured reserve or negatively affects performance.

Jon Gruden took to the podium for his Monday press conference following the team’s OT win over the Dolphins and gave an update on Jacobs’s status.

“I met with Josh this morning and we’re going to see how he feels on the practice field this week,” Gruden said of Jacobs. “Not making any predictions, but we’re hopeful we can get him back on the grass at some point this week.”

Sunday the Raiders’ run game started out slow but picked up late and Peyton Barber finished with 111 yards on 23 carries. And the Raiders pulled out another win to go 3-0 on the season.

They prepare for a tough Chargers team this week and will have a long week to do it as the game will be on Monday night. The Raiders could certainly use their star running back for this one.

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.