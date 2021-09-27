The Raiders are 3-0 and they’ve made it to that point largely without star running back Josh Jacobs.

The 2019 first-round pick hasn’t practiced since Week One, missing the last two games with an ankle injury. Jacobs was apparently closer to playing in Week Three than he was in Week Two, as he was listed as doubtful instead of out for the matchup with Miami.

Las Vegas’ next matchup will be on Monday Night Football in Week Four against the Chargers, and they may have Jacobs available for it.

“I met with Josh this morning,” head coach Jon Gruden said in his Monday press conference. “We’re going to see how he feels on the practice field this week. I’m not making any predictions, but we’re hopeful that we can get him back on the grass at some point this week.”

Jacobs played 52 percent of Las Vegas’ snaps in the Week One victory over Baltimore, taking 10 carries for 34 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

Jon Gruden hopeful Josh Jacobs will be “back on the grass” this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk