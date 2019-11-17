Jon Gruden runs into tunnel at halftime, realizes first half isn't over

The way Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden saw it, the Cincinnati Bengals had just ended the first half with a missed field goal. As it turned out, there was one more play to be made.

[Watch live NFL games on the Yahoo Sports app, here's how]

As Bengals kicker Randy Bullock missed a 53-yard kick with four seconds left in the second quarter on Sunday, Gruden reacted by immediately running into the tunnel. Problem was, he wasn’t followed by the rest of his team.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

There were still four seconds left on the clock, meaning quarterback Derek Carr had to go out and kneel to finish the half. Gruden would later come back out.

Gruden ran into the tunnel. Comes back out. Carr takes a knee. He runs back in. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) November 17, 2019

Thankfully, it was ultimately a harmless play for the Raiders, as Carr didn’t exactly need a ton of direction in snapping the ball and going down on one knee.

It had been an excellent half before that for the Raiders against the final winless team in football. Carr entered the locker room 13-of-14 for 151 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Mistakes happen. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

More from Yahoo Sports: