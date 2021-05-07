Jon Gruden goes silent

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Florio
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

When last we heard from Raiders coach Jon Gruden, he was openly tampering with a player he never tried to sign. Since then, Gruden has disappeared.

Gruden has had no pre-draft press conference, no in-draft press conference, no post-draft press conference, no press conferences at all, no press conference during the current rookie minicamp, no interviews, no anything.

Meanwhile, G.M. Mike Mayock has been front and center, on multiple occasions.

So why is Gruden suddenly silent? Is he upset that reporters noticed and commented on his obvious tampering with Richard Sherman? Or is Gruden opting for a low profile so that all personnel decisions from 2021 get pinned to Mayock, setting the stage for a G.M. change if the Raiders go four for four in failing to make the playoffs since Gruden returned to coaching?

Some believed that Mayock could be made a scapegoat after the 2020 season. Arguably, Mayock was saved by the fact that Gruden would have had a hard time finding someone as good or better, especially since he holds final say over the draft and all other personnel decisions.

Gruden has rarely if ever shut it down the way that he recently has. It wasn’t accidental. There’s a reason for it. Maybe we’ll eventually find out what it is.

Jon Gruden goes silent originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Raiders picked for regression in Touchdown Wire post-draft power rankings

    Raiders picked for regression in Touchdown Wire post-draft power rankings

  • Miami Dolphins reveal new jersey numbers for 2021 additions

    Miami Dolphins reveal new jersey numbers for 2021 additions

  • Colts, Jets, Raiders holding rookie minicamps this weekend

    Many of the offseason events that were cancelled last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to be back this year and in-person rookie minicamps are on that list. Three teams will be welcoming draft picks, undrafted free agent signings, and tryout players to their facilities this weekend. The Colts, Jets, and Raiders will [more]

  • Tanoh Kpassagnon has picked his new Saints jersey number

    The New Orleans Saints assigned a new jersey number to free agent pickup Tanoh Kpassagnon, who wore the same No. 92 as Marcus Davenport.

  • Dolphins Release Team Captain

    CBS4 News has learned from sources that the Miami Dolphins have informed team captain, safety Bobby McCain, that they plan to release him.

  • Stephen Curry with a deep 3 vs the Oklahoma City Thunder

    Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) with a deep 3 vs the Oklahoma City Thunder, 05/06/2021

  • Twitter banter ignites a focused Phil Mickelson as he takes Wells Fargo lead

    Phil Mickelson and Joel Dahmen spent the lead-up the Wells Fargo chirping at each other on Twitter. Then Mickelson took the lead.

  • Waiving IP Protection for COVID Vaccines Is Anti-innovation and Anti–Public Health

    Waiving intellectual property protections (including patents) for COVID-19 vaccines, which, as U.S. trade representative Katherine Tai announced Wednesday, the Biden administration supports, will if implemented prove disastrous for American innovation — and detrimental to public health as well. Patents are property rights that allow inventors to exclude third parties from copying and using novel patented technologies for 20 years from the time a petition for a patent is filed. Patents are particularly important in the medical field, underpinning the “miracle drugs” and vaccines that save and better countless lives. In October 2020, India and South Africa petitioned the World Trade Organization (WTO) to bypass granting or enforcement of all forms of intellectual property (IP) rights (patents, trade secrets, industrial designs) on COVID-19-related drugs, vaccines, diagnostics, and other medical technologies for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. IP rights are protected under the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) Agreement overseen by the World Trade Organization. U.S. support for the petition, announced by Tai, strengthens the prospect for its adoption in upcoming WTO negotiations. Patent rights were key to the unprecedentedly rapid development and rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in 2020. A number of highly successful COVID-19 vaccines (including the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines) came about due to earlier innovative mRNA research that was spurred by patents. Indeed, patent experts recently indicated that patent-inspired “mRNA vaccines could open the door for the approval of other mRNA-based medicines, creating a wide range of new markets.” Significantly, patents have not affected the mass production of important COVID-19 vaccines. As former U.S. Patent and Trademark Office chief Andrei Iancu explains, vaccine makers already have entered into a web of agreements with countries around the world, and “almost every factory on the planet that can make these vaccines is already doing so.” Indeed, as Iancu points out, “there’s robust collaboration and cooperation within the industry to ensure that vaccines are made quickly and safely. And patents actually facilitate such cooperation, because each entity can rest assured that its proprietary technology is protected in the long run.” Patents are needed to provide the future financing that is critical to incentivize the huge amount of R&D needed to bring forth new medical treatments that improve the lives of millions. Developing new drugs and vaccines is very risky and costly. The cost of developing a new prescription medicine with marketing approval has risen to an average $2.6 billion, and the rate of success in clinical trials has dropped to 12 percent, according to a Tufts Center for Drug Development study. Also, because of the length of regulatory delays and drug trials, the actual period of patent protection for the few highly profitable pharmaceutical products is often relatively short. That places a premium on obtaining significant financial returns during the quite limited patent term. In sum, a waiver of COVID-19 patent rights would send a signal that pharma-related patents are undependable, potentially starting a ripple effect of reduced investment in drugs and vaccines throughout the health-care system. The long-term effect would be a reduction of future health-care quality and outcomes. A waiver could also generate near-term health-care harms for millions of individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It could do this by reducing quality-control efforts of new COVID-19 vaccine producers not subject to the oversight of patent holders. Norman Baylor, the former head of the Food and Drug Administration’s Office of Vaccine Research and Review, recently pointed out: “There are hundreds of process steps involved in the manufacturing of vaccines, and thousands of check points for testing to assure the quality and consistency of manufacturing. One may transfer the IP, but the transfer of skills is not that simple.” Absent quality assurance, the incidence of ineffective or harmful vaccine administrations could rise significantly, directly harming individuals and potentially disincentivizing many individuals from obtaining vaccine shots. There still is, however, a ray of hope. Tai noted in her May 5 waiver announcement that WTO “negotiations [related to the proposed waiver] will take time, given the consensus-based nature of the institution and the complexity of the issues involved.” As such, the Biden administration has time to reconsider and withdraw its support for the COVID-19 waiver, if it so chooses. Doing so would promote continued rapid innovation in health-care treatments, to the benefit of Americans and people around the world.

  • Raiders select ballhawk cornerback in latest 2022 mock draft by Todd McShay

    Raiders select ballhawk cornerback in latest 2022 mock draft by Todd McShay

  • Can Mexican stars Carlos Vela and Chicharito deliver historic El Tráfico?

    After several attempts by the MLS to connect with its Mexican and Mexican American fan base, the latest installment of El Tráfico has incredible potential.

  • Can Warriors catch Lakers, Blazers in No. 6 NBA playoff seed quest?

    Sixth and seventh place are visible to the Warriors, but it will require outside help and internal perfection.

  • Bob Dylan at 80: From Elton John to Bono, stars reveal the man behind the ‘unknowable’ genius

    We live in the time of Bob Dylan. The great singer-songwriter turns 80 this month, on May 24. He released his first album in early 1962 when he was just 20 years old. From the surrealist rocker of the Sixties to the gypsy troubadour of the Seventies and reflective ancient bard of last year’s masterful Rough and Rowdy Ways, Dylan has been a singular giant of popular music for the whole of his adult life, almost 60 years in the spotlight, the greatest living figure of the most universally pervasive art form of the modern era. The young Robert Zimmerman stumbled out of the Midwest with a guitar and harmonica, a precocious, firebrand folkie who changed his name and changed the world. In his visionary lyrical genius, Dylan instinctively grasped the immense potential of songcraft, reaching deep into the roots of folk tradition and blasting forward into the wild untamed country of rock’n’roll. He opened up new vistas of poetry, philosophy and emotion, in the process unleashing the potential for something as simple as a song to become a complete vehicle for personal artistic expression. His hallucinogenic brilliance put him so far ahead of the curve in the explosive decade of the 1960s that he gained a mystical, near mythical status amongst his peers as much as the public. And he has continued creating extraordinary work every decade since: 39 studio albums and many hundreds of songs, some of which have become folk songs of our age (Blowin’ In The Wind, I Shall Be Released, Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door) and some that touch such mysterious depths you can’t imagine anyone but Dylan creating them (Visions of Johanna, Tangled Up In Blue, Jokerman). But while we know the work, what do we really know of the man who makes it? For someone so famous, Dylan remains surprisingly elusive. There are over 1,000 critical books and biographies, but it is not known for sure how many times he has been married (at least twice), and how many children he has (five or more). He has written his own acclaimed memoir, Chronicles, and given many long, absorbing interviews, but there is a mischievous aspect to his public utterances, seeded with deliberate mistruths (such as the fake footage interspersed throughout Martin Scorsese’s 2019 documentary Rolling Thunder including an imaginary encounter with a young Sharon Stone). I once asked his former lover, singing partner and early champion, Joan Baez, how well she felt she knew Dylan. Her answer was that “Bobby’s unknowable.”

  • Q&A: Nancy Wilson on Eddie Van Halen and her 1st solo album

    When Nancy Wilson befriended Eddie Van Halen, she learned the famed musician never played acoustic guitar. Wilson said Van Halen called her the next morning to say he stayed up all night and penned a song with it. “It just broke my heart,” Wilson said.

  • Why White Sox offense isn't as productive as it appears

    The White Sox' offense looks like one of the best in baseball on paper, but take a closer look, and you'll see a much grimmer reality.

  • The top 9 movies on Netflix this week, from 'The Mitchells vs. the Machines' to 'Scarface'

    The animated movie "Mitchells vs. the Machines," from the creators of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," was Netflix's most popular movie this week.

  • NCIS: Los Angeles - Signs of Change (Sneak Peek 1)

    When military grade technology is stolen, a deaf engineer, Sienna Marchione (Raquel McPeek Rodriguez), who always wanted to serve her country, and the only member of her team to survive the theft, helps Kensi and NCIS track down the tech before it's taken out of the country, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, May 9 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

  • TikTokers are posting about celebrities they say they talked to on dating app Raya. Here's what to know about the platform.

    Two women described interactions they say they had with Ben Affleck and Matthew Perry on Raya. Here's what you need to know about the exclusive app.

  • NFL draft: One analyst's favorite fantasy football landing spots

    With the 2021 NFL Draft in the books, Liz Loza picks her favorite team-rookie pairings to note before fantasy draft season.

  • Phil Mickelson loses focus in rough round at Wells Fargo

    Phil Mickelson thought he played well in Round 1 on Thursday at the Wells Fargo Championship; in Round 2 he said he wasn't doing enough high-level thinking en route to a 4-over 75. Mickelson scrambled his way to par on 14, and his 3-under 139 keeps him in the field for the weekend at Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte. Mickelson was still at 7-under before a bogey on No. 11 and at plus-3 the rest of the way.

  • 3 things to know: Warriors’ Steph Curry, Mychal Mulder combine for 59 to cruise past Thunder, 118-97

    To open the final homestand of the 2020-21 season, Steph Curry and Mychal Mulder combined for 59 points to cruise past the Thunder, 118-97.