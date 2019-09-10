Jon Gruden: Gareon Conley’s going to be OK

The Raiders had plenty of good moments on their way to a 24-16 win over the Broncos on Monday night, but there was one bad one as well.

Cornerback Gareon Conley was strapped to a gurney and carted off the field in the third quarter after teammate Johnathan Abram‘s leg hit him in the head while the two players were tackling Broncos running back Royce Freeman. Conley remained down for some time without signs of movement before flashing a thumbs up on his way off the field.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden didn’t have many details after the game, but did give a positive update about Conley’s condition.

“I got good word on him that he’s going to be OK. I don’t know his status for the next game, but most importantly the kid is alright,” Gruden said, via the San Jose Mercury News. “That was a scary hit that he took, but all the reports that I have are very, very positive.”

More word on Conley should come in the next couple of days and hopefully it will continue to be positive.