Jon Gruden’s full complaint against NFL, Roger Goodell

The full complaint of the lawsuit that former Raiders coach Jon Gruden filed against the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell is available here.

Gruden filed the lawsuit in Nevada state court, alleging that the league and Goodell attempted to destroy Gruden’s reputation and career with their actions in selectively leaking certain emails sent by Gruden and uncovered during an unrelated investigation of the Washington Football Team.

The NFL is accused of breaking its own precedent by refusing to release documents and provide full transparency, and instead giving some of Gruden’s emails to the media while hiding all other emails involved in the investigation.

