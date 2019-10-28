Jon Gruden: Facing Deshaun Watson like facing Michael Jordan

When Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was making the case for Deshaun Watson to be the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, he said any team that passes on Watson will be passing on Michael Jordan.

Eleven teams passed on Watson before the Texans traded up to get him and many of them surely regret that decision after seeing how Watson has developed since coming to the NFL. Raiders coach Jon Gruden got a close look at Watson during Sunday’s 27-24 Texans win and he borrowed a page from Swinney when talking about Watson after the game.

“He wills it out of his team. He makes something out of nothing . . . it’s like going against Michael Jordan,” Gruden said, via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com.

Watson willed his way to the game-winning touchdown pass in the fourth quarter when he took a foot to the face from Raiders defensive end Arden Key, adjusted his facemask and delivered the ball to tight end Darren Fells while being hit. The Texans have relied on that kind of playmaking all year and the need for it may only increase if early fears about J.J. Watt‘s pectoral injury are realized.