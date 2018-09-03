Jon Gruden’s ex-partner Sean McDonough: I don’t know what Gruden’s doing

Sean McDonough took a little shot at his former Monday Night Football broadcast partner Jon Gruden over Gruden’s decision to trade Khalil Mack.

McDonough, who now calls college football for ESPN, said in a promo for SportsCenter during the LSU-Miami game that he was anxious to watch because it would include Gruden’s comments about the Mack trade. McDonough then said he didn’t understand what Gruden was thinking in getting rid of such a great player.

“I’m anxious to hear this one, Jon Gruden and Khalil Mack talking about the trade,” McDonough said. “Khalil Mack traded by Oakland, by our man the Gru-dog, to the Chicago Bears. The Bears got a great player. I don’t know what my man the Gru-dog is doing. He got some draft picks, but that’s one of the best defensive players in the league. He could’ve been a Gruden Grinder. Now he’s a Chicago Bear.”

There was talk during the Gruden-McDonough partnership that the two men didn’t particularly enjoy working together, and before their last game together there was an awkward moment when McDonough announced that it was Gruden’s last game as a broadcaster while Gruden insisted he hadn’t officially been hired to coach the Raiders. McDonough had one last thing to say about his former partner on Sunday night.