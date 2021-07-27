The Raiders are one of the top teams in the league in one category: Player vaccinations.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said today that every coach on his staff is vaccinated, and so is “almost every” player.

Gruden said he thinks four or five players on the team remain unvaccinated. He did not name those four or five.

NFL teams with more players vaccinated will be at a competitive advantage, as they’ll have more freedom of movement in team facilities and fewer restrictions on team meetings.

The Raiders are one of 14 NFL teams with at least 90 percent of their players vaccinated.

Jon Gruden: Every Raiders coach and all but four or five players are vaccinated originally appeared on Pro Football Talk