Jon Gruden drops f-bomb on Broncos player, rips refs during Raiders' win originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick screamed in excitement Monday night after making a leaping catch right in front of the Raiders' bench.

As the Denver wideout yelled toward and demonstrably nodded at the Raiders, Jon Gruden delivered quite the response:

"Shut the f-- up!"

It was just the first of many gems from the Raiders coach, who was mic'd up for his team's win in possibly the last NFL game played in Oakland.

Other great lines uttered by Gruden in the video posted on the Raiders' website:

"Damnit. ... Woah! Do you believe that?" - after watching a Broncos punt bounce to the Raiders' 1-yard-line, then celebrating after Dwayne Harris picked up the ball and ran 99 yards for a touchdown.

"Love you, man" - multiple times to his QB, Derek Carr. Guess they really do like each other, since Carr said it back.

"What time's the game start?" - during a lull in the action that clearly irked the coach.

And we could write a whole section about Gruden's interactions with the refs. So, let's do that:

"Hey, what's illegal contact? [Referee responds] Ah, for crying out loud!"

"What kind of spot is that?!"

"What the f-- are you looking at?"

"That's the worst thing I've ever seen."

"Hey, can I talk to somebody?! God almighty. Hey! [as the ref runs by] Where the f-- is this guy going?"

"Are you guys going to give me a call tonight or not?"

There's more where that came from, but you'll have to watch the entire video, which runs 5-plus minutes. Come for the assorted one-liners and stay for Gruden yelling "Merry F--ing Christmas" to the Black Hole after the win.

If only the Raiders' entire season had been this entertaining ...