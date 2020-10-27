Jon Gruden didn't ask NFL to postpone Raiders' game vs. Buccaneers

Gruden didn't ask NFL to move Raiders-Bucs game due to COVID originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Raiders coach Jon Gruden on Monday said he did not ask the NFL to move Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers to Monday or Tuesday to give the team more time for players on the COVID-19 list to return.

“I don’t get involved in it, honestly,” he said. “We did not expect the game to be moved. We knew we were going to be compromised somewhat by preparation because of the guys that weren’t able to play and weren’t able to practice. But it was 24-20 with 11:57 left and we have our opponent third-and-13. We didn’t get it done, and it’s a reflection on me.”

The Raiders, who lost 45-20, played without starting right tackle Trent Brown, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Safety Johnathan Abram was also unavailable because he was deemed a high-risk contact of Brown because they had seen each other Tuesday.

Abram probably would have been able to play had the game been moved back to Monday. The other four starting offensive linemen who were in quarantine were able to play Sunday.