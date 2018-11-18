Jon Gruden, Derek Carr have heated exchange on sideline

A rough season for the Raiders is boiling over.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr had a heated exchange on the sideline after Carr called two timeouts in a row because he couldn’t get the plays called properly. Calling two timeouts in a row is a penalty.

The TV broadcast showed Gruden having harsh words for Carr on the sideline. A report from the Raiders’ local radio broadcast said tight end Lee Smith grabbed Gruden by the back of the neck in an effort to calm him down as he yelled at Carr.

Carr has mostly played it safe today, going into halftime having completed 6-of-11 passes for 56 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Perhaps Gruden would like to see Carr do more, but the Raiders and Cardinals are tied 14-14, which means the Raiders have played better in the first half today than they have in most games this season.