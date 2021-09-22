On Monday, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden called Derek Carr “questionable” to start the week with an ankle injury.

But there’s apparently no remaining issue with the quarterback, as Carr was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

“He’s good to go,” Gruden said, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Carr is currently leading the league in passing by a significant margin. He has 817 yards — 128 more than Arizona’s Kyler Murray, who ranks second with 689. Carr has four passing touchdowns to one interception, as the Raiders have started the season 2-0.

While Gruden told reporters right tackle Alex Leatherwood (back) was also a full participant in practice, left guard Richie Incognito (calf) and running back Josh Jacobs (ankle/toe) did not participate in the session. Neither Incognito nor Jacobs were able to play in Week Two.

Carr will be the only starting quarterback on the field for Sunday’s Week Three matchup with Miami. Earlier on Wednesday, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said Tua Tagovailoa won’t play after the quarterback suffered fractured ribs against the Bills in Week two.

Jon Gruden: Derek Carr is “good to go” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk