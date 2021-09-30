Jon Gruden: I’d say Josh Jacobs is “really questionable” right now

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs returned to practice on Thursday, but head coach Jon Gruden isn’t saying the running back will for sure play in Monday night’s matchup with the Chargers just yet.

“We’ll have to see how it goes in the next few days,” Gruden said in his press conference after practice. “I would say it’s really questionable, his status right now. But it’s good to have everybody back at practice.”

Jacobs hadn’t practiced since injuring his ankle during the Raiders’ season-opening victory over the Ravens. Jacobs rushed for 34 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the contest, also making a 6-yard reception.

Running back Peyton Barber had 111 yards rushing and 31 yards receiving in last week’s overtime win over Miami. If Jacobs isn’t able to play again, Gruden sounded comfortable having Barber continue to take the bulk of the carries.

“We’re not going to hesitate one bit to put him in a primary role after what he did against the Dolphins,” he said.

Las Vegas also has Kenyan Drake, who’s recorded 182 yards from scrimmage on 34 touches. And Jalen Richard has been designated to return from injured reserve after injuring his foot early on in training camp.

