Does Jon Gruden know you can't challenge plays with less than 2 minutes left?

There’s a good chance Jon Gruden simply wanted to scream at the refs as long as possible. (AP Photo)

The never-ending sitcom that is Jon Gruden’s first year helming the Oakland Raiders got its latest episode on Sunday, when Gruden resorted to extreme measures to display his ire over a questionable Kansas City Chiefs touchdown.

With only seven seconds remaining in the first half, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with tight end Travis Kelce in the end zone to give Kansas City a 19-7 lead heading into halftime. However, on further review, it appeared the ball came loose in Kelce’s hand as he fell to the ground.

Jon Gruden really didn’t like that Chiefs TD

The call stood after replay review, but Gruden decided he wanted another look, or another chance to yell at the refs, so he challenged the call.

There was only one problem with that decision: NFL coaches aren’t allowed to challenge a call with less than two minutes remaining in a half.

Understand why John Gruden wanted to challenge this touchdown catch. It was close. But since it was under 2 minutes he couldn’t and it cost the Raiders a timeout. pic.twitter.com/RD8UuZxr49 — Nick Bromberg (@NickBromberg) December 2, 2018





Gruden’s illegal challenge ultimately cost the Raiders a timeout, which wasn’t a huge price in the grand scheme of things. It was just another bad look for a coach that has drawn plenty of mockery as he leads the 2-9 Raiders through a surprise rebuilding year for the notoriously high price of a $100 million contract.

That kind of situation might just make you think of better times.

Jon Gruden just wants to go back to simpler times 😂 [🔊VOLUME ON] pic.twitter.com/rFV9JewhKM — The Rush (@therushyahoo) December 2, 2018

Story Continues





More from Yahoo Sports:

• CFP field is set as Oklahoma edges Georgia for last spot

• Wetzel: NFL poorly handled probe on KareemHunt

• Mets, Marines pull off big trade involving RobinsonCano and Edwin Diaz

• Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins deserves Heisman ceremony invitation

