Jon Gruden compares Pat Mahomes' 'sickening' skill set to Brett Favre

ALAMEDA – Raiders head coach Jon Gruden was known for hyperbole in his previous job as a broadcaster. He seemed to love everybody he covered, finding ways to spin quality traits into real positives. That was especially true for quarterbacks who went through his ESPN QB Camp.

Pat Mahomes went through it with Gruden in 2017. Gruden said lots of nice things about him as a 2017 NFL Draft prospect, and again Wednesday about his efforts as Kansas City Chiefs starting quarterback.

Gruden knows his reputation for over-the-top compliments, but emphasized that kind words about Mahomes were both honest and genuine.

He thinks Mahomes is Brett Favre like. Now that's saying something.

"His overall skill set is sickening," Gruden said. "He's double-jointed. He can throw the ball from any platform possible, from running left to fading backwards. He can get out of trouble.

"I compliment everybody. I have been accused of that. But this guy, he has off-the-chart arm talent. It's unbelievable. And he has a playing style that reminds me of Favre. He's a young Favre. That's why (Chiefs coach) Andy Reid went and got him. He won't quit on any play. He makes a lot of plays when there's nothing there."

The traits Gruden describes has made Mahomes a superstar and the Chiefs an AFC title contender. He has been sensational, with 3,628 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

It must be "sickening" to wonder how the Raiders will slow this dynamic passer when facing the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon at Oakland Coliseum

Gruden certainly isn't excited to face a player who can do most everything well, all while armed with excellent skill players.

"He doesn't have to get himself in perfect position to throw down-the-field, accurate passes," Gruden said. "He has been blessed with a lot of talent, and they've surrounded him with a perfect scheme, a great supporting cast and the right coach."