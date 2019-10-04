Jon Gruden calls Tyrell Williams, J.J. Nelson questionable for Sunday

The Raiders may be thin at wide receiver for Sunday’s game against the Bears.

Head coach Jon Gruden met the media after Friday’s practice in London and delivered some updates about his injured wideouts. Gruden said that Tyrell Williams and J.J. Nelson are both questionable to play in Week Five.

Williams has been out of practice this week because of a foot injury. His loss would be a significant one for the Raiders offense as Williams has a touchdown in each of the team’s four games this season.

Nelson is dealing with a knee problem. He did not play last week and has four catches for 36 yards in two appearances so far this season.

The Raiders have also been without defensive end Clelin Ferrell in practice all week. The first-round pick is in the concussion protocol.