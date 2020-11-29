The Raiders were on the wrong side of a rout on Sunday as the Falcons whipped them 43-6 in Atlanta.

Plenty went wrong on the way to that final score, including four Derek Carr turnovers and 11 penalties that totaled 141 yards. They included a roughing the kicker call that wiped out a missed field goal and a facemask call on cornerback Nevin Lawson that erased an interception by linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski.

After the game, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden lamented the way those mistakes set the stage for the loss.

“We’ve had a couple of games where we have been penalized,” Gruden said, via the team’s website. “Roughing the passer, roughing the kicker, we had some holding calls, illegal hands to the face. You fall behind in the down of distance, you give teams free shots, it’s a recipe for disaster and that’s what you saw today.”

The Raiders will need to be much cleaner against the Jets next Sunday if they want to ensure they avoid an even more embarrassing loss than the one they absorbed this weekend.

Jon Gruden calls Raiders penalties “a recipe for disaster” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk