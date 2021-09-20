The Raiders aren’t sure whether they’ll have their starting quarterback and starting running back on Sunday against the Dolphins.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden said today that quarterback Derek Carr had an MRI on his ankle and that Carr is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. Carr went down during Sunday’s game against the Steelers in what initially looked like it could be a serious injury, but he ended up not missing a play.

Gruden also called running back Josh Jacobs “very questionable.” Jacobs suffered ankle and toe injuries in Week One against the Ravens and did not play Sunday against the Steelers.

The 2-0 Raiders are four-point favorites against the 1-1 Dolphins, who have a quarterback injury of their own to deal with after Tua Tagovailoa hurt his ribs on Sunday.

Jon Gruden calls Derek Carr questionable, Josh Jacobs “very questionable” vs. Dolphins originally appeared on Pro Football Talk