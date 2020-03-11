Jon Gruden bristles at Raiders being linked to Tom Brady in free agency

If you ask those who follow the NFL, they'll tell you the Las Vegas Raiders are a possible destination for Tom Brady in free agency.

Just don't ask Jon Gruden to tell you the same.

The Raiders head coach was at a red-carpet gala in Las Vegas this weekend when he fielded a question about the team's reported interest in the New England Patriots quarterback, who hits free agency next Wednesday.

Gruden's response?

"You're killing me, man," Gruden said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal's John Katsilometes. "We love our quarterback. Our quarterback's a really good player, Derek Carr. I want to reiterate that to everybody here in Vegas. We've got a good, young quarterback, and the film, the statistics and analytics prove it."

It's prudent of Gruden to throw cold water on the Brady rumors while pumping the tires of Carr, who probably doesn't appreciate the possibility he could be replaced. But the veteran head coach also reiterated what his boss, general manager Mike Mayock, said a few weeks ago.

"We're going to be in the market to try to improve at every position," Gruden said. "That's what we're gonna do."

The Raiders have been a reported contender in the Brady sweepstakes for a while, but as our Tom E. Curran recently reported, they don't plan on actively pursuing the 42-year-old QB unless he comes to them.

Gruden's comments over the weekend seem to reflect that stance, as the Raiders coach wants no (public) part of the Brady hoopla.

