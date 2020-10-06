Jon Gruden believes in Paul Guenther, Raiders' defense after losses

Raiders' Gruden still believes in Guenther, D amid struggles originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Raiders coach Jon Gruden offered a vote of confidence for defensive coordinator Paul Guenther despite the unit’s continued struggles.

“I know he’s a good coach,” Gruden said on a video conference with reporters Monday. “I know the mistakes are very correctible and we’ll correct them.”

Guenther moved upstairs to the press box to call plays on Sunday from his usual spot on the sidelines.

The results were more of the same for a defense ranked in the bottom fourth of the league in most significant categories.

Las Vegas had one sack and didn’t force a turnover in a 30-23 loss to Buffalo.