Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock didn’t quite dispel the notion that the team could be looking for a quarterback earlier this week when he said that the team will get better at quarterback “if we can.”

Head coach Jon Gruden said the team has to “continue to improve” at quarterback on Thursday, but he noted that doesn’t mean making a change. He said quarterbacks sometimes get better because of their systems or improvements to the supporting cast, which fit with other comments he made about Carr.

“I really think Derek is a heck of a player, and I got a lot of respect for what he has done in some tough circumstances,” Gruden said, via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com. “So I’m not going to answer every media rumor out there, just can’t do it. I’m just going to listen to my serious rock and roll, classic vinyl and keep working. But I love what Derek Carr did, I love what he brings to our team and anxious to continue to build around him.”

Promising as that might sound, it’s not likely to be enough to quiet talk that the Raiders could be in play for Tom Brady or another quarterback to add to Gruden’s record collection given Thursday’s word that Brady’s agent has already spoken to the Vegas-bound team.

Jon Gruden “anxious to continue to build around” Derek Carr originally appeared on Pro Football Talk