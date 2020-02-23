Jon Gruden announces Raiders' minicamp will be in Las Vegas, not Alameda

The Raiders' move from Oakland to Las Vegas is ramping up.

Head coach Jon Gruden announced Saturday before Tyson Fury's win over Deontay Wilder in a heavyweight fight that the Silver and Black would host their mandatory minicamp at their new home in Sin City.

"If we can let everyone in, we will," Gruden said on the big screen at the fight, via The Las Vegas Review-Journal.

It is unclear whether or not the Raiders will hold the event in Las Vegas or at the team's facility in Henderson, Nev., although the latter seems more likely.

The Raiders are expected to host their training camp in Napa next summer before shifting football operations to Nevada full time.

Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock face another important offseason as they look to continue the upward trajectory from last season.

The Raiders started Phase 1 of Gruden's rebuild last offseason. They had a historically successful draft class led by running back Josh Jacobs, cornerback Trayvon Mullen and defensive end Maxx Crosby

It will be imperative for Gruden and Mayock to hit on their draft picks again. The Raiders have the No. 12 and No. 19 picks in the first round. With a deep class of young wide receivers, the Silver and Black could greatly improve their offense if they call the right names in April when the draft will be held in April.

With over $50 million in salary cap room, the Raiders also must navigate free agency successfully. There are a number of players they could pursue, including Tom Brady, but they must hit on their free-agent signings in order to make another leap up the AFC West ladder.

