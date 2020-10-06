Monday came and went without news that the NFL had issued new penalties and/or admonitions against Raiders coach Jon Gruden for failing to consistently wear a face covering during Week Four action. He’s not in the clear.

Per a league source, roughly three or four teams require “follow up” over COVID-19 protocols. Gruden and the Raiders are one the the teams.

After Week Two, the league moved swiftly to fine five coaches and their teams $100,000 and $250,000, respectively, for failure to wear mask coverings. Specifically, coaches who worked Sunday received their fines on Monday, and the coaches who worked Monday received their fines on Sunday.

The league didn’t address the situation with Gruden and others on Monday because the league remains focused on the outbreak in Tennessee, which continued to generate positive tests nearly a week after the facility was shut down. The league and NFL Players Association have investigated the Titans for breaches of protocol, and there’s a sense that some sort of punishment is coming.

The Titans aren’t alone. Gruden and the Raiders — and others — apparently will be hearing something this week about the failure to properly honor the terms of the rules, the importance of which were underscored this past week.

It’s unclear whether there will be punishment or a warning. Just last week, the NFL issued a memo advising teams that further failure to comply with protocols regarding face coverings could result in suspensions and/or the loss of draft picks. On Monday, the league warned teams that outbreaks arising from protocol violations and disrupting the schedule could trigger the removal of draft picks and/or the forfeiture of games.

Jon Gruden, among others, to receive “follow up” this week over COVID-19 protocols originally appeared on Pro Football Talk