Guard Jon Feliciano said in February that he anticipated remaining with the Bills rather than leaving as a free agent and it appears he’s reached a deal that will keep him in Buffalo.

Matt Parrino of NewYorkUpstate.com reports that Feliciano has agreed to a three-year, $17 million deal with the Bills. He was ranked No. 79 on PFT’s list of the top free agents.

Feliciano missed the first seven games of the season with a torn pectoral and started every other game that the Bills played. He spent most of his time at right guard, but also started at center when Mitch Morse missed time in the middle of the regular season.

Morse took a pay cut to stick with the team and they’ve also re-signed right tackle Daryl Williams, so the Bills are set to return their entire starting offensive line from last season. The Bills also re-signed linebacker Matt Milano last week, so Feliciano has plenty of company when it comes to wanting to stick around Buffalo.

Jon Feliciano re-signing with Bills originally appeared on Pro Football Talk