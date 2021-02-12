Jon Feliciano is one of over a dozen unrestricted free agents for the Buffalo Bills set to have their contracts expire upon the start of the new league year in March.

While Feliciano may not be the team’s top priority among the group of 14 free agents, he’s one of the most prominent names the Bills will need to make decisions on in the coming months.

As far as the veteran offensive lineman is concerned, he doesn’t see himself playing elsewhere next year.

In an interview with Tim Graham and Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic, Feliciano expresses a desire to remain with the Bills next season.

“Honestly, I don’t see myself going anywhere,” Feliciano said, via Ryan Talbot of NewYorkUpstate.com. “I love Buffalo and I know how they feel about me. I’m going to stay optimistic and I don’t like change. Honestly, when I think of next season, I see myself as a Bill. We’ll see what happens, but I think both sides want the same thing so it’s just a matter of time, I think.”

Feliciano has started 25 games over the past two season for Buffalo after a four-year stint with the Oakland Raiders. He was also the team’s Ed Block Courage Award winner.

Jon Feliciano says he doesn’t see himself leaving Buffalo originally appeared on Pro Football Talk