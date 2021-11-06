Jon Feliciano to IR, QB move among slew of Bills transactions

The Buffalo Bills have made a slew of roster moves on offense on Saturday, one day ahead of their Week 9 meeting with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Bills (5-2) moved offensive lineman Jon Feliciano to the injured reserve list. Feliciano was already ruled out of the Jaguars (1-6) meeting due to his calf injury.

Being moved to IR means Feliciano will stay there for at least three games.

In a corresponding move, offensive lineman Jamil Douglas was signed to the Bills’ 53-man roster from the team’s practice squad. Without Feliciano, Ike Boettger will likely start, as will Cody Ford since rookie Spencer Brown (back) also won’t play.

In addition to Feliciano, Buffalo also has a growing quarerback related concern.

The Bills announced that backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Already on that designation is Jake Fromm.

Buffalo officially has a COVID concern going around their quarterbacks room.

Currently starter Josh Allen is not on the COVID list, but it’s going to be something worth monitoring up until game time.

Without Trubisky, veteran Davis Webb was called up from the practice squad to be Allen’s backup against Jacksonville.

Finally, the Bills also elevated tight end Quintin Morris from the practice squad as well.

