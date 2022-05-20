Jon Feliciano gives candid thoughts on end of Bills tenure (video)

Former Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Jon Feliciano did not make any type of comment saying he was happy the team lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in dramatic fashion during the postseason.

However, Feliciano did admit he was feeling some type of way in the moment.

During a recent interview, Feliciano, now a member of the New York Giants, opened up on many touchy subjects. He even referenced struggles he had with his mental health which is very much worth a listen.

But Feliciano cracked the door open a little bit on the end of his time in Buffalo as well.

While he wasn’t happy his team lost, Feliciano admitted he thought he could have made a difference in the outcome a bit.

Check out his full thoughts below:

Related