The Bills have ruled a pair of players out for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said on WGR 550 on Friday that the team will not have left guard Jon Feliciano or tight end Dawson Knox in the lineup this weekend.

Feliciano has been out of practice with a calf injury this week. Feliciano has started six games and missed one other contest due to a concussion. Ike Boettger started in his place in Week Four.

Knox broke his hand in Week Six and missed last Sunday’s win over the Dolphins. Tommy Sweeney and Kahale Warring were the tight ends last week.

McDermott didn’t give any other injury information and the Bills will release their entire report later on Friday.

Jon Feliciano, Dawson Knox out for Bills this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk