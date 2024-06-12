Jon Cooper to coach Canada’s 4 Nations, 2026 Olympics teams: report

TAMPA — The Lightning’s Jon Cooper is expected to be named Team Canada’s head coach for next season’s 4 Nations Faceoff and the 2026 Winter Olympics, according to a TSN report.

Getting to coach his home country — Cooper is a Prince George, British Columbia, native — in the Olympics would mark a full-circle moment for Cooper, who was named Team Canada’s coach for the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing. But the NHL later pulled out of the competition because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported Wednesday evening that Cooper will now have that opportunity, with an official announcement expected after the Stanley Cup Final is completed. Cooper was with Team Canada during the just-completed World Championships.

The 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy will run from Feb. 6-22 in the cities of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.

Instead of having an NHL All-Star Game next season, the league will host the 4 Nations Faceoff as a precursor to the Olympics. The event features teams from the United States, Canada, Sweden and Finland.

The first six players on each 4 Nations roster will be announced June 28. The Lightning’s Victor Hedman (Sweden), Steven Stamkos (Canada) and Brayden Point (Canada) have been mentioned as potential participants in the showcase, which will be played Feb. 12-20, 2025, in Montreal and Boston.

Cooper, whose NHL coaching resume includes four Stanley Cup final appearances — including three straight from 2020-22 with back-to-back Cup wins in 2020 and 21 — coached Team Canada in the 2017 World Championships, leading the team to a silver medal. He was an assistant coach on Canada’s 2016 World Cup of Hockey team.

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.