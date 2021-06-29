Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick hasn’t had too much time on the field with his new teammates in Washington, but he’s apparently made the most of the time that they have had together.

Washington linebacker Jon Bostic said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that it only took a few snaps for him to see the high level of command that Fitzpatrick has in the scheme. Bostic saw Fitzpatrick throwing wideouts open and baiting defensive players into bad spots, which led him to say that “you can see just how much of a step that offense has taken already.”

“I think he’s really, really going to help those guys out. I can start to see how he’s improved how they’re running certain routes. . . . Very pleased with where we are on the offensive side of the ball,” Bostic said.

Washington had one of the league’s best defenses helping them to the NFC East title last season. They have cornerback William Jackson and linebacker Jamin Davis joining most of the key members of that group and the hope is that Fitzpatrick’s arrival creates a bit more balance between the units this time around.

Jon Bostic thinks WFT’s offense has already taken big step under Ryan Fitzpatrick originally appeared on Pro Football Talk