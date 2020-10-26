Jon Bostic not expected to receive suspension for scary hit on Andy Dalton

The NFL is not expected to suspend Washington's Jon Bostic for his hit on Andy Dalton, according to a source. The hit is being considered as part of the league's standard discipline process so a fine is possible but suspension not currently under consideration, that source says. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) October 26, 2020





After Washington linebacker Jon Bostic put a late and slightly dirty hit on Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton late in the game on Sunday, many thought that Bostic might face a suspension, especially after being ejected from the game.

Word is now coming out that a suspension likely won’t be in order for Bostic, though it’s almost a guarantee that he receives a hefty fine from the NFL.

It was a scary hit that left Dalton motionless on the turf for a couple of seconds with his helmet knocked off, but Dalton did eventually get up and was able to walk off the field under his own power. He later was the subject of some discord in the Cowboys’ locker room, with coach Mike McCarthy a bit upset that none of his teammates rushed to defend him directly after the hit.