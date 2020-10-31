Jon Bostic fined $12,000 for late hit on QB Andy Dalton

Washington LB Jon Bostic was fined $12,000 for his hit on Andy Dalton last weekend, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 31, 2020





Washington’s linebacker Jon Bostic is being fined $12,000 by the NFL for the late hit that knocked Dallas Cowboys QB Andy Dalton out of the game with a concussion a week ago.

Bostic was ejected for the rest of the game after the late hit to Dalton’s head that knocked the Cowboys QB to the turf, where he lay motionless for a couple of seconds. There was speculation after the game that Bostic could face a suspension, but it quickly became clear that a fine was all that he was in store for.

The hit on Dalton caused a bit of drama for the Cowboys, especially after head coach Mike McCarthy got on his team for not having a stronger reaction to the hit and coming to the QB’s defense.

