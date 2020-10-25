Washington linebacker Jon Bostic was ejected after a vicious helmet-to-helmet hit on Andy Dalton, who was sliding after a quarterback scramble.

The illegal hit sent Dalton’s helmet flying and left the Cowboys quarterback sprawled on the turf.

Dalton was helped off the field and mouthed, “I feel OK” as he was escorted to the locker room.

Even Washington cornerback Kendall Fuller placed his hands on his head after Bostic lowered his head to take out Dalton as Dalton was giving himself up.

The cart initially came out for Dalton, but he walked to the locker room.

Rookie Ben DiNucci, a seventh-round pick, made his NFL debut and completed his first pass for 32 yards to Amari Cooper before taking two sacks to end the drive.

The Cowboys lost starting quarterback Dak Prescott for the season two games ago when Prescott’s ankle got caught underneath him on a scramble. He required immediate surgery for a compound fracture and dislocation.

Washington, which opened the season with eight sacks in a win over the Eagles, has five sacks and seven quarterback hits today against an offensive line missing four starters.

Jon Bostic ejected after injuring Andy Dalton on vicious helmet-to-helmet hit originally appeared on Pro Football Talk