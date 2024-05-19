Jon Berti's three-run home run helps lift Yankees to 7-2 win over White Sox

The Yankees won their seventh straight game, defeating the Chicago White Sox, 7-2, on Sunday afternoon to earn a three-game sweep.

Here are the key takeaways…

-Carlos Rodon gave up a pair of early runs in the second inning, including a solo shot by Chicago’s newly acquired Corey Julks, but he settled in well after that early blemish.

Rodon went 6.0 strong innings, allowing just two earned runs on four hits. He struck out six and walked two, lowering his season ERA to 3.27.

-Jose Trevino had a nice day at the dish and behind the plate. First, he caught Zach Remillard napping at third base in the top of the second. On a check-swing appeal to the first-base umpire, Trevino whipped the ball down to third to pick Remillard off and end the inning with Chicago threatening to score more.

Then, in the bottom of the inning, Trevino lined a clutch single to right to score two runs and knot the game.

-Sunday was a beautiful day for a matinee, and Yankees fans were treated to an afternoon showing of "Bye Bye Berti."

Getting the start at third base, Jon Berti lifted a go-ahead three-run homer, his first big fly as a Yankee, to put the Bombs up 5-2 in the fifth inning. Known more for his speed and defense, Berti’s power put the Yankees ahead for good.

-Following in Berti’s footsteps, Aaron Judge – who is known for his power – decided it was his turn to test the right-field porch in the bottom of the fifth, and his two-run shot put the Yankees up 7-2.

Judge has been heating up since his slow start and now has 13 homers on the season.

-Michael Tonkin, who has bounced around between the Mets and other teams this season, helped save the Yankees bullpen by going 2.1 scoreless innings. Aaron Boone tried to have Tonkin finish things in the ninth, but he ran out of gas. Clay Holmes came on and was able to get the last two outs.

Who was the game MVP?

Berti, who turned a tie game into a three-run Yankees lead with one swing.

Highlights

Upcoming schedule

The Yankees stay home for a four-game series against the Seattle Mariners, starting on Monday.

Marcus Stroman faces Logan Gilbert on Monday night, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.