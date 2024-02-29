Jon Anik wants to see Brian Ortega face Movsar Evloev in five-round title eliminator

Jon Anik thinks Brian Ortega should take on one more top contender before getting a title shot.

Ortega (15-4 MMA, 7-4 UFC) avenged his loss to Yair Rodriguez (18-5 MMA, 10-4 UFC) by submitting him this past Saturday in Mexico City.

With undefeated Movsar Evloev (18-0 MMA, 8-0 UFC) putting together an impressive run in the octagon, the UFC play-by-play commentator would like to see Ortega go up against Evloev in a No. 1 contender bout.

“Perhaps Brian Ortega will be next. I would like to see Brian Ortega fight Movsar Evloev,” Anik said on his “Anik & Florian” podcast. “I think that is the fight to make as a five-round main event, as a championship title eliminator.”

Anik says that will depend on what’s next for newly crowned featherweight champion Ilia Topuria, who knocked out Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 to capture the title. Volkanovski is keen to get an immediate rematch, but Anik thinks Ortega may have slid himself into the title picture with his impressive finish of Rodriguez.

“I think a lot of the questions have to do with the calendar and getting a venue in Spain and Alexander Volkanovski’s desire to take some time off or turn around quickly,” Anik said.

“(It’s) not out of the realm of possibility that on the strength of this win (over Rodriguez), that Brian Ortega has set up a date with Ilia Topuria for the undisputed UFC featherweight title.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 237.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie