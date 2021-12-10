Jon Anik: Dominick Cruz criticism of Daniel Cormier’s commentary ‘not an ideal situation’

LAS VEGAS – Jon Anik is not a fan of the recent headlines surrounding some of the UFC commentary team members.

The play-by-play UFC commentator, who will be calling Saturday’s UFC 269 pay-per-view, doesn’t like the stir Dominick Cruz comments at media day caused in the MMA space.

Cruz, who fights Pedro Munhoz on Saturday and is also a UFC analyst, said at Wednesday’s media day that he mutes Daniel Cormier’s commentary, as he alleges Cormier “doesn’t do the homework” and finds him to be unprepared for the broadcasts.

Anik understands Cruz, but is not keen on this type of comments and the attention it creates leading up to one of the biggest cards of the year.

“It went from entertaining I think to start being a little disappointing,” Anik told MMA Junkie. “I knew inevitably I was going to be asked about it. They all prepare differently, so I’m not going to engage too much as far as that’s concerned.

“Dominick and I have spent a lot of time together, so he has seen me intimately prepare for these shows, so I appreciate he had some kind things to say. But any time the broadcast teams are taking any shine away from the athletes that are competing, this is not an ideal situation. The fact that Dana White is being asked about the broadcasters and that friction at the press conference, we’re talking about this instead of Geoff Neal and Santiago Ponzinibbio as our kicker to the interview. So I don’t like when we or any broadcasters take any shine away from our athletes.”

Cruz’s original comments made plenty of waves in the MMA community, as well as the fallout that came from it. Cormier confronted Cruz on the matter the following day.

Anik hopes that Cruz and Cormier can get past this incident.

“Hopefully there’s lessons to learn all around,” Anik said. “Dom don’t give a rip what people think. He shoots from the hip. He’s one of my best friends in the world and he’s insulted me to my face and he’s been right. He’s not afraid to tell it how it is. There are many instances in the past where Dominick has shot from the hip and it doesn’t seem to grab many headlines. Hopefully, they can smooth things over in terms of their personal relationship, but Dominick Cruz is not going to back down I can tell you that.”