Jon Adair, a Lipscomb Academy offensive lineman, commits to Virginia football for class of 2025

Lipscomb Academy offensive lineman Jon Adair committed to Virginia football, he announced Friday on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

Adair is a 6-foot-5, 265-pound three-star lineman ranked as the No. 17 junior in Tennessee and the No. 39 interior lineman nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite. He held offers from Florida State, Kentucky, Missouri Virginia Tech, Cincinnati and Duke among others.

In his announcement, he thanked former Lipscomb Academy coaches Trent Dilfer and Kevin Mawae, along with assistants who have been with the Mustangs the past two years.

“(They) all helped me so much. I never could have made it this far without them,” Adair wrote. “I also would like to thank Coach Orck (Virginia offensive analyst Joey), Coach Heff (Virginia offensive line coach Terry Heffernan), and Coach Elliot (Virginia head coach Tony)for giving me the opportunity to play. I am so honored to announce my commitment to play football at the University of Virginia.”

Adair will be a key returner on offense in new Lipscomb coach Jamie Graham’s first season next fall.

