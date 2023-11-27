Jokic on Victor Wembanyama: 'He’s gonna change the game, 100%'

NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Denver Nuggets

Victor Wembanyama had a standout stat line against Denver Sunday night: 22 points, 11 rebounds, six steals and four blocks all in 25 minutes on the court.

It wasn't enough to get the win over the defending champion Nuggets as Nikola Jokic scored 39, but in his first game against Wembanyama the two-time MVP came away very impressed (quotes via Bennett Durando of the Denver Post).

"He is 19 years old. He is not getting scared of getting tired. He's playing hard," Nikola Jokic said. "… He doesn't take it for granted. He's making mistakes, which is normal. I think the media around him doesn't help him, but he's gonna get used to it. He's gonna change the game, 100%. And he's already on that path...

"The guy is guarding everybody on the floor. He can literally guard one through five," Jokic said. "And I think that's a good thing for him, just to learn every possible spot on the floor. Just experience-wise. I'm sure for him it's hard to chase guys around, just because he was probably playing center back in France.”

Wembanyama's defense has stood out this season — he has more "stocks" (steals+blocks) than anyone in the league.

Most stocks this season:



67 — Victor Wembanyama

66 — Brook Lopez

64 — Anthony Davis



Wemby is the only player with 20+ steals and 25+ blocks this season. He has 45 blocks. pic.twitter.com/xaOHg6u2Fg — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 27, 2023

Wembanyama's offense is coming along as he adjusts to the NBA — the athleticism and strength of players, the pace of play on the court and the grind of travel off it — and watching him he gets a little bit better every day. Gregg Popovich and the Spurs aren't focused on winning (obviously, the Spurs have dropped 12 straight) but rather on building something solid and steady with the Spurs. Popovich likes what he's seen from Wembanyama; here's his quote Sunday, via Tom Osborne of the San Antonio Express-News.

"He's playing aggressively, affecting the game in a lot of different ways. He's blocking shots, he's scoring, he's a willing assist man, very unselfish passer. But he goes to the next play. He doesn't worry about making a mistake..."

Wembanyama is playing the right way, which, at 19, may be the best sign for his future.