Jokic passes Carmelo Anthony on Denver Nuggets’ scoring list

DENVER (KDVR) — After the Denver Nuggets took on the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, the team walked away with more than just a win — one player took home a new spot on the franchise’s all-time scoring list.

During Tuesday’s game, Nikola Jokic surpassed Carmelo Anthony on the list of most points scored in franchise history.

Here are the top 10 leaders in most overall points for the Nuggets, as of April 4, 2024 (before the Nuggets’ Thursday night game):

Alex English (21,645) Dan Issel (14,659) Nikola Jokic (13,978) Carmelo Anthony (13,970) David Thompson (9,834)

Points aren’t the only number the Joker is sneaking up on.

Based on NBA records, he already totaled the most assists in franchise history, with 4,615 assists, and he is the franchise leader in rebounds and triple-doubles.

Meanwhile, he’s in the top five for most games played and the most steals in Nuggets history.

He’s in fourth place for games played at 669, slowly moving towards Alex English’s record of 837 games. He’s also in fourth place for steals at 808, but still a ways away from Lafayette Lever’s first-place record of 1,167 steals.

With six games left, Jokic won’t break any more franchise records for the rest of the regular season, but he will have at least another game after the regular season ends to move toward the franchise record.

Nuggets clinched a playoff spot, and the team is entering Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers tied for first place in the Western Conference.

