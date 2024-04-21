Jokic leans into ‘Despicable Me’ fan comparisons before Nuggets game

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic appeared to fully embrace past fan comparisons to a character from the popular movie series “Despicable Me” when arriving at Ball Arena for Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Going to play basketball or going to steal the moon?” The official Nuggets account posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The two-time regular season MVP and current reigning NBA Championship MVP also appeared in a promotion for the upcoming “Despicable Me 4,” where he sits down at therapy to talk about how the Minions will not leave him alone after the comparisons started.

Nikola Jokic leads NBA champ Denver Nuggets past Lakers 114-103 in playoff opener

“I’m not your boss,” Jokic said to the Minions in the ad, which was posted on the official NBA account on X.

While there was speculation that he was off to steal the moon, Jokic did play against the Lakers, netting an impressive 32 points against the team, which helped propel the Nuggets to a 114-103 win in the team’s first game of the postseason.

Denver will face the Lakers in the second game of the series at Ball Arena on Monday. Tip-off is at 8 p.m.

