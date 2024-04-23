Video: Jokic’s brother allegedly punches fan at Nuggets playoff game

DENVER (KDVR) — A viral video allegedly shows Nikola Jokic’s brother punching a fan in the head at Ball Arena after the Denver Nuggets‘ buzzer-beater win against the Los Angeles Lakers Monday night.

The video posted to TikTok by Christian Gallegos, titled “Jokic brothers go wild,” allegedly shows Jokic’s older brother Strahinja pushing his way down a row to approach a male fan. He is then seen throwing a punch towards the fan’s head.

Murray sinks shot at buzzer to cap 20-point comeback, lead Nuggets past Lakers

Jokic’s other brother, Nemanja, can also be seen in the video, and Jokic’s wife, Natalija, can be seen grabbing one of the brothers in an attempt to pull them back while holding the couple’s daughter.

At this time, it is unclear what led to the altercation and if the fan was there for the Nuggets or the Lakers.

TMZ is reporting that the NBA is investigating the case, and FOX31 is working to confirm that information as well.

Jokic’s brother wasn’t the only one that got heated during the second game of the playoffs.

LeBron James was seeing red after the Los Angeles Lakers watched a golden opportunity slip away.

James began voicing his frustration with the replay center. Earlier in the game, Murray was called for a foul when James drove to the basket, only to have the Nuggets successfully challenge for the foul to be waved off.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

