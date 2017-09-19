All the jokes after Eli Manning gets sacked by a 'ghost'
Giants quarterback Eli Manning was sacked Monday night — by no one.
At first it looked as though Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah got a hand on Manning, but a replay proved otherwise.
I hope Eli is OK after taking this hit pic.twitter.com/FHsUFXNONR
— Dave Lozo (@davelozo) September 19, 2017
Twitter fired back with all the jokes:
bad o-line + no one getting open + QB afraid of being touched = SUPER BOWL BABY
— Dave Lozo (@davelozo) September 19, 2017
Oh my! Eli being Eli?
— Shirley Bruce (@MuchAdo1) September 19, 2017
Is he coming back to the game after the concussion protocol?
— ERICK ✭ (@Hernandezdfam) September 19, 2017
— Chris Mathers (@SavannahSaint) September 19, 2017
Business decision
— RynoBait (@Rdbaity) September 19, 2017
Best no touch sack ever !
— Mike_#MAGA (@MJP1370) September 19, 2017
That's how you make 200 consecutive starts
— Jay Rutherford (@JayRut4) September 19, 2017
Worst case, he's got a lucrative career in European soccer
— ouchpuck (@ouchpuck) September 19, 2017
