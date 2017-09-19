All the jokes after Eli Manning gets sacked by a 'ghost'

Sporting News
1 / 1

All the jokes after Eli Manning gets sacked by a 'ghost'

All the jokes after Eli Manning gets sacked by a 'ghost'

Giants quarterback Eli Manning was sacked Monday night — by no one.

At first it looked as though Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah got a hand on Manning, but a replay proved otherwise.



MORE: Giants rookie Evan Engram flagged for crotch grab after TD

Twitter fired back with all the jokes: