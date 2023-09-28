'It's a joke': Coaches sound off on toughest/worst places to play in the Volusia-Flagler area

Editor's note: This is the fifth and final installment of a five-part series released once weekly over the first half of the high school football season.

Under the promise of anonymity, what would Volusia-Flagler high school football coaches say when asked about peers, players and venues in the area?

Well, we wanted to find out. After assuring their identities would remain off record, we asked coaches from around the two counties a series of questions and will release those answers in a weekly installment, "Coaches Confidential." To garner responses, we sent out a questionnaire via email, asking about players on offense and defense, peers in coaching and places to play as we head into the thick of the 2023 season.

Today's question: Where is the toughest place to play in the Volusia-Flagler area?

Here are the top responses:

COACHES CONFIDENTIAL: Who is the best football head coach in the Volusia-Flagler area?

Daytona Stadium: Mainland, Seabreeze

Daytona Stadium was built in 1988 and is also home to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. It can hold just under 10,000 fans.

“Playing at Daytona Stadium is a great experience for your players, but it can get ugly quick with the talent at Mainland, and their band is one of the best in the state year in and year out. Playing there is a true college feel.”

“Mainland has the most talent year in and year out, playing at Municipal is very difficult between the talent, band, crowd — it’s a good atmosphere.”

“In the old days the dirt track and the fences made it more intimidating. But still today, their band does a great job and they make it a tough place to play.”

“They have the brightest lights and big crowds that you just can’t replicate in practice.”

Daytona Stadium/Sal Campanella Stadium

“Daytona Stadium and Sal Campanella Stadium (FPC) are always jumping on Friday nights and bring a hostile environment for visiting opponents.”

Sal Campanella Stadium: Flagler Palm Coast

“Their fans show up every game. Their band is HUGE! The fans, student section, and band make noise all game long.”

Spec Martin Stadium: DeLand

Spec Martin Stadium was built in 1941 and is also the home of the Stetson hatters. Seating capacity is listed at 6,000.

“It’s got to be DeLand games at Spec Martin. Band is so loud because it’s closed in and just a large-scale home field advantage for them. Announcer is a huge Homer which is illegal and sideline Hudl never works correctly. Best setup in the county for them.”

New Smyrna Beach Sports Complex

“I hate that place. Off in Fumbuck, Egypt. Locker room is nasty and holds about 10 people, the lights seem dim — just a non-aesthetic venue.”

University

“No bleachers, turf that’s always really bad, a hill by the field that people have to sit on … It’s a joke and shouldn’t be a place that varsity games can be played.”

Spruce Creek

“That field and stadium are horrible.”

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: High school football: Volusia-Flagler area coaches pick toughest venue