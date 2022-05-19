JOK’s basketball struggles shown in fun Building the Browns preview

At different times during the NFL calendar, a time for lighthearted fun is found. Around the serious business that is free agency, the NFL draft and schedule reveals, which some teams tried to inject some humor, professional sports still has a place for pure enjoyment.

For most fans, that doesn’t happen during the season unless their team wins the Super Bowl. Instead, fans, especially fans of the Cleveland Browns, find themselves taking a roller coaster ride along with their team’s success.

With a little lull in the NFL calendar, it is nice to have little pieces of fun to share. While the Browns offense enjoys their trip to the Bahamas, courtesy of Deshaun Watson, the team’s media department prepares for the next episode of Building the Browns. In this preview, we get to laugh as Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah “shows off” his basketball skills:

"Let me show you how it's done" 😂 Watch regional Emmy Award winning series 'Building The Browns' this Sunday at https://t.co/JMrBTSk6AU pic.twitter.com/BktXyqIw2Q — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 19, 2022

An airball, a clank off the backboard and two missed layups proceed the second-year linebacker’s first make in the video. Fellow linebacker Willie Harvey Jr. is obviously enjoying the show.

Fun to see professional players enjoying the little things in life during the offseason.