JoJo Natson re-signing with Browns

Myles Simmons
·1 min read
After tearing his ACL in 2020, JoJo Natson is gearing up for another year in Cleveland.

Natson announced on Instagram that he’ll be re-signing with the Browns. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports Natson’s deal is for one year.

The return specialist joined the Browns last spring after two years with the Los Angeles Rams. Natson averaged 9.6 yards per punt return and 20.9 yards per kick return in 25 games with L.A.

Natson tore his ACL in Cleveland’s Week 3 matchup with Washington last year. He had recorded 8.3 yards per punt return and 31 yards on a kick return.

Natson entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Colts in 2017, before moving on to the Jets when Indianapolis cut him. Natson’s two career receptions came as a rookie with New York.

