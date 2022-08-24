Joint practices between Jaguars, Falcons are underway in Georgia

Ahead of their preseason scrum on Saturday, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons will hold joint practices in Georgia on Wednesday and Thursday. These practices will give both teams valuable repetitions against opponents they haven’t faced before in training camp, and could lead to dramatics in the final preseason game if things get testy.

The Falcons are hosting both Saturday’s game and the joint practices this week. Though Atlanta has the benefit of home-field advantage, Jacksonville shouldn’t suffer any meaningful limitations on the road trip.

Both teams are committed to finishing the series of meetings without incident, and as they look to sharpen their skills for the regular season, should provide each other with plenty of experience they wouldn’t otherwise get.

Fans and reporters have been sharing pictures of the event on Twitter, and it seems to be drawing a fair crowd as fans prepare for meaningful football in September.

Check out these views of the festivities from social media:

Out here at Flowery Branch. Incredible facility here. #Jaguars set to practice against the Falcons today and tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/36YEsVk65Q — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) August 24, 2022

Jaguars fans in attendance are sure to be treated to a show worth traveling for as the teams square off to see who is more prepared for the regular season. Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence stands to gain the most of anyone on Jacksonville’s roster, as any reps he takes against the Falcons will get him closer to starting form ahead of the Jaguars’ matchup against Washington in Week 1.

Story continues

On defense, Travon Walker and Dawuane Smoot are set to get meaningful experience as members of the team’s front seven. Walker is still acclimating to life in the NFL after being selected with the first overall pick back in April, while Smoot, a veteran, is getting his feet wet as a defensive lineman after converting from linebacker.

Stay tuned to Jaguars Wire as we cover Jacksonville’s final preseason matchup and all the happenings at joint practices this week.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire